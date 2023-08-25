South Africa: Sharon Katz and the Peace Train New Album - for You

South African singer/songwriter and bandleader Sharon Katz co-founded the band The Peace Train in 1992. Nelson Mandela was just out of prison, and Katz and her musicians traveled the country by train, performing celebratory concerts with a children's choir and Ladysmith Black Mambazo. That landmark tour is documented in the 2015, award-winning documentary When Voices Meet, available on Amazon Prime. Since then, The Peace Train has performed around the world in a huge variety of settings, including along the U.S. southern border over the past two years, always promoting a message of unity, the protection and empowerment of children and, of course, peace.

This month, Katz and The Peace Train released a new album, For You. It's a heartfelt set of uplifting original songs showcasing Katz's signature blend of South African mbaqanga and Afro-jazz with influences of soul, folk, rock and more. Katz's clear, songbird voice exudes commitment, sensitivity and moral clarity as she champions a message of hope in a troubled world.

Says Katz, "My music and my life choices have always been shaped by you - the extraordinary people I've met along my journey; the issues and challenges that have confronted us; and most importantly, the love and support we've shared.

So this album is truly For You."

Katz and The Peace Train return to Joe's Pub on Tuesday, September 5 at 7PM, with Special guest Nonhlanhla Kheswa, a five-year veteran of the cast for Disney's The Lion King on Broadway. Tickets: PublicTheater.org

More on the band and the album here. And check out the band's soulful new video for the song, "What Can We Do / Sizokwenzenjani," drawing attention to the plight of the homeless.