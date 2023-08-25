Africa: The END Fund Appoints Tsitsi Masiyiwa as New Board Chair

Nairobi — The END Fund, a collaborative philanthropic fund dedicated to ending neglected tropical diseases (NTDs), today announced the appointment of Tsitsi Masiyiwa as the new Board Chair.

She succeeds William (Bill) Campbell who was appointed into the position in 2012 in an inaugural position by the organization's founders, Legatum.

Under his leadership, the END Fund has mobilised resources from more than 6,400 donors to deliver over 1.5 billion treatments through locally-driven NTD programs in 31 countries targeting intestinal worms, schistosomiasis, lymphatic filariasis, river blindness, trachoma, and visceral leishmaniasis.

"Tsitsi Masiyiwa is a deeply respected philanthropist and social entrepreneur, well known for her effective advocacy and exemplary leadership, particularly through her role as Chair and Co-Founder of Higherlife Foundation," Campbell said.

"Her vision, experience, and networks will accelerate and focus the END Fund's ambitions, and enable us to deepen our impact in new ways," he added.

"I believe having Tsitsi's voice at the forefront of the conversation on NTDs will increase the urgency and prioritization of this issue among key decision makers, from heads of households to heads of state, and finally bring an end to NTDs in our lifetime."

Masiyiwa has been an integral part of the END Fund's journey since its inception in 2012.

Over the past six years, she has served as a member of the END Fund board, before stepping up to the position of Co-Vice Chair in 2022.

NTDs affect over 1.7 billion people worldwide, with over 40 percent of the global NTD burden concentrated in Africa.

As Board Chair she will champion the importance of African leaders owning and leading the agenda on addressing the NTD disease burden which, according to the World Health Organization, costs African economies billions of dollars every year in lost revenue.

"I look forward to working with governments to highlight their efforts and encourage greater ownership so we can end the scourge of NTDs for good," Masiyiwa said.

Over the past two decades, Masiyiwa has become a leading philanthropist and advocate for gender equality.

In 1996, she co-founded the Higherlife Foundation with her husband Strive.

Higherlife Foundation fosters thriving individuals, communities, and sustainable livelihoods through investments across four pillars - health, education, climate-smart agriculture, and disaster preparedness and recovery.

In addition to her role as Chair of the END Fund, she chairs Higherlife Foundation, Delta Philanthropies and Co-Impact.

"As a long-standing supporter and friend to the END Fund, Tsitsi has been an inspiring champion and activist ensuring that African governments, philanthropists, and private sector leaders are in the drivers' seats of the disease elimination agenda," The END Fund's Chief Executive Officer, Ellen Agler said.