Kenya: 'You Were Simply Unqualified. Period.' - Chebukati to Aukot It Twitter Clash

Nairobi — The immediate former Chairperson for of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Wafula Chebukati has dismissed assertions of bias in clearing presidential candidates in 2022 as baseless.

Responding to renewed criticism by Thirdway Alliance Party Leader Ekuru Aukot whose 2022 bid he disqualified, Chebukati defended his decision as lawful.

"You did not meet the requirements to stand as a presidential candidate in 2022. Period," he responded.

Aukot who unsuccessfully challenged Chebukati's decision had launched an attack at Chebukati who announced to his followers that he had presented a paper on the elections which he described as "freest, fairest and most credible election in [Kenya's] history".

"I recently presented a paper titled: Role of Technology in Improving the Integrity of the Electoral Process in Kenya," he said to which Aukot remarked, "You're fake."

Aukot accused Chebukati of presiding over a choreographed nomination process adding: "You couldn't understand basic constitutional provisions. You were biased to most of the candidates."

IEBC disqualified Aukot after he failed to present certified requirements including signatures of supporters who endorsed his presidential bid.

The Commission said some of Aukot's signatures did not meet the required threshold in addition to presenting an incorrectly addressed banker's cheque for payment of required fees. It also said he failed to present ID copies and a certified degree certificate.

Aukot contested the decision made in June 2022 saying the IEBC did not give him a chance to review his application.

'Predetermined outcome'

In a complaint filed at the Commission's Dispute Resolution Tribunal, Aukot through his lawyers - Kosgei, Muriuki and Koome Advocates -- alleged that Chebukati "had a predetermined outcome".

"To the extent that the Commission appeared bent on disqualifying our nominees, the Commission's decision violated the rules of natural justice and the requirement that such a decision by a public body must rely only on relevant considerations," Aukot argued.

The Commission cleared four candidates to contest for presidency namely: David Mwaure Waihiga (Agano Party), Professor George Wajackoyah (Roots Party), Raila Odinga (Azimio Coalition Political Party) and William Ruto (United Democratic Alliance).

Aukot, who contested in the 2017 presidential election, argued that the Commission failed to give him an opportunity to remedy some of the areas it deemed unsatisfactory.

He argued that the Commission gave other candidates more time to comply with the requirements which they lacked but it failed to grant Thirdway Alliance the same.

"This clearly reinforces the Complainants' conviction that the Chebukati, had a predetermined outcome that clearly shows his bias and discrimination," Aukot said.

Aukot was among 51 candidates who failed to meet the threshold set by the electoral commission.

He joined other aspirants including Jimi Wanjigi of Safina Party and Agano Party's Reuben Kigame in mounting a challenge against IEBC.

Kigame, who failed to marshal sufficient signatures, argued the threshold should have been lowered considering he is visually impaired.