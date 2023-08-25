Ethiopia: Abiy Lauds Steadfast Completion of Ambassador's Residence in South Africa

Addis Ababa — :- Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed visited Ethiopian Ambassador's residence in South Africa whose construction has been completed in a short period of time.

Following the direction given by Prime Minister Abiy to the Ethiopian Embassy in South Africa during his 2020 visit, the construction of the Ambassador's residence has accordingly been completed in a short period of time and visited yesterday by the Prime Minister.

He also indicated that the experience of building and completing high quality Ethiopian projects at speed should be a value that should be reflected in all Government and individual Ethiopian projects outside of Ethiopia.

Alongside the visit, the Premier and his delegation planted Green Legacy seedlings in the yard, according to Office of the Prime Minister.