Sudan: On Conflict-Related Sexual Violence in Sudan

The United States strongly condemns pervasive conflict-related sexual violence (CRSV) in Sudan, which credible sources including victims have attributed to the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and their allied militias. The numerous reports of rape, gang rape, and other forms of gender-based violence against women and girls in West Darfur and other areas are deeply disturbing. These acts of brutality contribute to an emerging pattern of targeted ethnic violence.

We echo UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General Patten in calling on the RSF to condemn CRSV, commit to effective measures to prevent and address any acts of CRSV, and declare zero-tolerance for sexual violence. In particular, we are gravely concerned about the situation in and around Nyala, South Darfur where tens of thousands of civilians are trapped as fighting escalates between the RSF and Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF). We call on the RSF and SAF to immediately halt the fighting and allow safe passage for al civilians out of the city. Perpetrators of atrocities must be held accountable.

Accountability for sexual violence in conflict is a core priority for the U.S. government, as reflected in the Presidential Memorandum signed by President Biden in November 2022, which directs the use of all available tools -- including legal, policy, diplomatic, and financial tools -- to deter such violence.

Matthew Miller, Department Spokesperson