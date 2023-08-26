Somalia: Army Retakes Key Al-Shabaab Stronghold in Galmudug

Elbur — Somali government recorded yet another victory in the fight against Al-Shabaab after capturing a key stronghold in Galmudug state.

On Friday, the armed forces swept into Elbur Town, which is located in Galgaduud region after days of advances and clashes with Al-Shabaab fighters.

The seizure of Elbur marks a significant milestone in the SNAs campaign against Al-Shabaab which is now in the final stages of the first phase, started in August 2022.

The government and allied clan forces took control of Elbur after battle with Al-Shabaab reported it targeted the troops with car bombs outside the city.

Elbur has been under Al-Shabaab control since 2017, and its falls deals a major blow to the Al-Qaeda-linked militant group, according to the security experts.

Somali president Hassan Sheikh has been in Dhusamareb for weeks on mission of the liberation of the remaining areas in Galmudug state from Al-Shabaab.

The head of state Mobilized local community to join the fighting against Al-Shabaab. The involvement of the clans in the campaign yielded a fruit as the Somali-led war makes gains.

Early this year, the government took control of Harardhere, Gal'ad and other key areas in the Galgaduud region with the support of the clan militia and US military providing airpower to SNA.