Eritrea: President Isaias Met With South African President

Asmara, 25 August 2023- President Isaias Afwerki in the morning hours of today met with President Cyril Ramaphosa of the Republic of South Africa in Johannesburg.

President Isaias Afwerki and President Cyril Ramaphosa discussed bilateral ties and international and regional issues of mutual interest. The two leaders also exchanged views on imperative of coordination between the African Union and BRICS to advance lofty objectives of inclusive growth.

President Isaias also held meetings with President Salva Kiir Mayardit of the Republic of South Africa, Mr. Saleh Kebzabo, Prime Minister of Chad, and Mr. Yvan Gil, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Venezuela.

The meetings with President Salva Kirr and Prime Minister Saleh Kebzabo were centered on stepping up efforts by Sudan's neighbors to put an end to the crisis in Sudan.

The discussion with Foreign Minister Yvan Gil was centered on advancing integrated global cooperation and improving political and economic ties between Eritrea and Venezuela.

President Isaias Afwreki and his delegation also visited, later in the day, the Hydraform Technological Plant, in the environs of Johannesburg that specializes in housing construction materials.