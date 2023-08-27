Somalia: Al-Shabaab Militants Killed in Latest Military Operations in Somalia

Tehran — The government of Somalia announced that 13 members of the al-Shabaab terrorist group were killed in the south of the country during the military operation of the Somali army.

The Somali National News Agency reported that the country's army, in cooperation with international partners, carried out a military operation in the Juba area.

During the operation, at least 13 al-Shabaab members were killed, the report added,

Somalia also announced on Friday that 27 al-Shabab members were killed in the army's military operation in the south of the country.

The al-Shabaab terrorist group is an armed group affiliated with the al-Qaeda terrorist network and has claimed responsibility for many terrorist operations that have killed hundreds of people in Africa.

The armed group repeatedly attacks government troops and peacekeeping forces of the African Union in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, and in other parts of the country and has carried out several brazen operations in other parts of Africa as well.

Since July 2022, the Somali government forces have conducted military operations against the Al-Shabab group in cooperation with armed tribesmen.