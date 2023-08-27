Somalia: Ex-President Calls for Investigation Into Deadly Army Base Attack

Mogadishu, Somalia — The former president of Somalia, Sharif Sheikh Ahmed alarmed by the the deaths of soldiers and officers in Saturday's attack by Al-Shabaab in Galmudug.

The 8th president of the country called for an independent investigation into how Al-Shabaab managed to carry out the deadly attack in Cowswayne, 20Km away from Elbur.

Elbur, which was a main Al-Shabaab bastion which is located 400Km north of Mogadishu was captured by Somali army on Friday after the militants fled their bases without a battle.

"I call on the defense committee of the parliament to conduct an investigation into how the attack took place and the officers who were in charge of that area," he added.

On the other hand, Ahmed praised the forces of the country who succeeded in liberating the ancient city of Elbur and other areas under Galmudug state of Somalia.

Al-Shabaab's attack in Cowsweyne killed many soldiers of the country's forces and seized a large number of weapons and military vehicles.

It was one of the most devastating attacks against the SNA forces. Politicians critical of the government said that there was a mistake in the operation against Al-Shabaab.

The former president sent his heartfelt condolences to the families of the soldiers who were killed in the Al-Shabaab gun and bomb attack, wishing the wounded a speedy recovery.