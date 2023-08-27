Zimbabwe: ANC Congratulates Mnangagwa On Disputed Zim Elections

The ANC has accepted the results of the Zimbabwean elections and congratulated Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa despite the opposition disputing the results.

The ruling party has not yet released an official statement but ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula has congratulated the leader of Zimbabwe's ruling Zanu PF.

Mnangagwa has won the elections by securing 52.6 percent of the total votes cast.

Leader of the main opposition Nelson Chamisa's Citizens Coalition for Change received 44 percent of the national vote.

The election results were announced by Priscilla Chigumba, the chairperson of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission who said Zanu PF received 2.3 million votes compared to the CCC's 1.9 million votes.

Zanu PF won 136 seats in parliament which translates to a two-thirds majority while Chamisa's party winning 73 seats.

Chamisa, who has not yet addressed his supporters, said the election was rigged.

"Fellow Citizens; I know you are anxious. I will address you soon," he said.

"Never lose hope. Don't give up. You did your very best. You sacrificed all. It's not in vain."

He said the ruling party stole their voice and their vote.

"But never give them your hope. It's a blatant and gigantic fraud. Our God is faithful. There shall be freedom and justice in Zimbabwe," he said on Sunday.

Mnangagwa said the results were a victory for the people of Zimbabwe.

"This victory is a testament about the power of unity and progress. Together, we will continue building a brighter future for Zimbabwe," he tweeted on Sunday.

Zanu PF said the decision of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission to allow voting districts that could not finish voting on the first day to continue ballot casting for an unprecedented two days.

The Zimbabwean ruling party and Mnangagwa are hoping the election outcome will convince the United States and the European Union to consider lifting sanctions against Zimbabwe companies and leaders.

Mnangagwa said the sanctions were stifling economic growth and prolonging unemployment for millions of Zimbabweans.