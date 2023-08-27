Zimbabwe: CCC Condemns Zanu-PF Attack On Election Observer Missions - Says They Raised and Confirmed Electoral Malpractices

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) has condemned the attacks on Election Observer Missions (EOMs) by the ruling party Zanu PF after the missions said the just ended elections were not free, fair and credible.

Opposition spokesperson, Promise Mkwananzi, CCC said the EOMs raised and confirmed a series of electoral malpractices, which resonate with our own assessments.

Election observers from the Commonwealth, European Union, SADC, Carter Centre and the African Union all said that Zimbabwe's general elections took place in a restricted political environment.

Mkwananzi commended the EOMs collective efforts to uphold democratic values and provide an objective assessment of the electoral landscape.

He added that as previously noted by CCC, the EOMs said there was a lack of electoral reforms, coupled with a flawed and controversial delimitation exercise.

The EOMs also noted the punitive use of the law to clamp down on civic liberties and space.

Following summations by EOMs, Zanu PF spokesperson Chris Mutsvangwa called out SADC head of observer mission Nevers Mumba.

Presidential spokesperson George Charamba was yesterday suspended on X following a series of attacks on the EOMs.

In response, CCC said actions demonstrated by Zanu PF officials undermined democracy.

"Dr. Mumba's unwavering commitment to ensuring transparency in these elections was met with unfortunate threats, including death threats, and intimidations, especially from some ZANU PF leaders and supporters. Such actions undermine democracy, and we condemn these acts unequivocally," read the statement.

According to CCC, from the data available to them through the V11 forms, the opposition is confident of strong performance in both the parliamentary and council elections.

"Preliminary indications provide reason to believe that President Chamisa is in a favourable position for the Presidential victory. We urge the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to announce these results promptly and accurately.

"We call upon all Zimbabweans to maintain calm and peace during this period. We must stand united, vigilant against any efforts that might attempt to subvert the will of the people."