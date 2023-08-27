Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Declared Winner of Zimbabwean Presidential Poll

27 August 2023
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Kelvin Chiringa

Zimbabwean president Emmerson Mnangagwa has been declared the winner of his country's just-concluded presidential election, after receiving 52,6% of votes cast, according to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Chamisa Nelson trailed behind Chinamasa with 44% of valid votes cast in the poll, the ZEC announced on Saturday evening.

Mnangagwa received 2 350 711 votes, followed by Chamisa with 1 967 343 votes.

Other candidates in the presidential election trailed far behind Mnangagwa and Chamisa, with vote tallies between 0,1% and 1,2% of the total number of ballots cast.

A Southern African Development Community (SADC) election observation mission stated on Friday that some aspects of the presidential and parliamentary elections fell short of requirements in Zimbabwe's constitution, the country's electoral law and SADC principles and guidelines on elections.

The total number of votes cast in the presidential election were 4 561 221.

Valid votes cast were 4 468 668, and 92 553 votes were rejected. A total number of 6 623 511 voters were registered to participate in the presidential election.

The voter turnout was 68,9%.

