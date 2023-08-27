Zimbabwe: 'I'm Humbled Zimbabwe' - President Mnangagwa

President Mnangagwa has said he is humbled by the confidence Zimbabweans have shown in him, following the announcement of his re-election into office last night.

The President said that he would continue leading the nation foward leaving no one and no place behind, adding that Zimbabwe shall forever be a united and peace loving nation. In his address, the Head of State said Zimbabwe's primary thrust in the next five years would be consolidating the country's food security.

Responding to questions, President Mnangagwa asked foreign observer missions to not involve themselves in the country's legislative processes and question its legislation.