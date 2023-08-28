Zimbabwe: Guterres Calls for Peaceful Resolution of Election Disputes in Zimbabwe

New Zimbabwe
Crowds gather to cast their votes in Zimbabwe's general elections.
27 August 2023
UN News Service

UN Secretary-General António Guterres is closely following developments in Zimbabwe's elections, his spokesperson said on Sunday.

Citizens went to the polls on Wednesday but voting had to be extended into Thursday in some areas, including the capital, Harare, due to a lack of ballot papers.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa secured a second five-year term in results announced late on Saturday.

His party, ZANU-PF, has been in power since 1980, following the end of white minority rule in the southern African country, formerly known as Rhodesia.

Mr. Mnangagwa, 80, received more than 52 per cent of the vote, according to media reports. Opposition candidate Nelson Chamisa, 45, received 44 per cent. His party, Citizens Coalition for Change, rejected the results.

Arrests, intimidation and harassment

The UN chief was concerned about the arrest of electoral observers, reports of voter intimidation, threats of violence, harassment and coercion.

"The Secretary-General calls on political leaders and their supporters to reject any and all forms of violence, threats of violence, or incitement to violence, and to ensure that human rights and the rule of law are fully respected," the statement said.

"The Secretary-General calls on political actors to peacefully settle any disputes through established legal and institutional channels, and urges the competent authorities to resolve any disputes in a fair, expeditious, and transparent manner to ensure that the results are a true reflection of the will of the people."

Read the original article on UN News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 UN News Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.