Kenya: Silver and Bronze for Kenya as Yavi Takes Steeple World Title

Nairobi — World record holder Beatrice Chepkoech clinched silver while World U20 Champion Faith Cherotich won bronze, as Kenyan turned Bahraini Winfred Mutile Yavi clinched the women's steeplechase crown at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest on Sunday night.

Yavi clinched the crown in a world leading time of 8:54.29, while Chepkoech dipped under nine minutes for the first time this season, clocking 8:58.98. Cherotich ran her lifetime best for bronze, clocking 9:00.69.

Erstwhile world leader Jackline Chepkoech finished a distant ninth after seeming to struggle straight from the start.

Chepkoech, as is her usual self, had decided to kick it at the front from the start, choosing to control the pace as opposed to waiting and striking.

Cherotich stuck a close second, while Yavi was perched a few metres behind. With under three laps to go, the Bahraini closed down on the gap and ensured Chepkoech was within arm's length.

She stuck onto her coattails until the bell, when she made her move. At first, Chepkoech resisted, but once they hit the back straight, she couldn't have the legs to sustain the tempo.

Knowing that she has a better finishing kick, Yavi started to zoom off, and Chepkoech didn't have a response.

It was however a worthy bronze for Chepkoech who has battled injury over the last two seasons, and missed her title defense in Oregon last year.