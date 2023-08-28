Kenya: I Am Ready to Create, Fund Opposition Leader Seat - President Ruto

Nairobi — President William Ruto has reiterated that his administration is ready to midwife the formation of the office of the executive opposition leader to enhance their oversight mandate.

In his development tour of Bungoma County, the President asserted that the move is to ensure the Opposition undertakes their obligation within the confines of the law.

"If they want us to create the office of the leader of opposition I am ready to fund with the government of Kenya. He (Raila Odinga) will be releasing statements from morning till evening on where the government is lacking. I have no problem," he said.

"If he says I have not fixed something, and indeed I have not won't I fix it? I have no issue," President Ruto added.

The Head of State opposed violent demonstrations as a means to fix the challenges facing the country saying his administration will not condone it.

"What I cannot condone whatsoever is chaos and the destruction of property and destroying people's businesses to sabotage the economy of Kenya. That is not acceptable. It is unpatriotic, undemocratic, illegal, unconstitutional and against the rule of law," Ruto said.

President's remarks come amid heightened debate over the proposal to amend the constitution to introduce the new office.

A section of legislators accused the President of trying to bring back offices proposed in the failed Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) through the back door, which he strongly opposed during the campaign period.

In the National Dialogue Committee, the Kenya Kwanza team had listed a five-point agenda including establishment the Office of the Leader of the Opposition as one of the dialogue issues.

Others include implementation of the two-thirds gender rule, the entrenchment of Constituency Development Fund and embedding the Office of Prime Cabinet Secretary in statute.

Azimio on the other hand had insisted on the reopening of election servers, electoral reforms, and guarantees on non-interference in the affairs of opposition parties.

Kalonzo Musyoka, who leads the opposition Azimio side in the talks, said the committee's technical team had successfully managed to consolidate the issues in one document which has been agreed upon by the dialogue team.

The National Dialogue Committee is slated to sign an agenda document on Wednesday following an agreement on Friday.