Kenya: Mudavadi, Wetangula Downplay Supremacy Battle Claims

Nairobi — Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has dispelled rumors of a simmering supremacy battle between him and National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula for the Western region political kingpin.

Mudavadi downplayed the reports of a rift between him and Wetangula saying they are united in the mission to solidify the vote rich western region.

Rumors were rife that there exists supremacy battles between the two being driven by leaders from the region who have been creating the notion of a rift between the duo.

"I will work with Wetangula so don't waste your ink. There is no supremacy battle between Mudavadi and Wetangula.Wetangula is the Speaker and I am on the Executive side as the Prime Cabinet Secretary," he stated.

"Lets do our job and serve our people. When we hunt, we hunt with Wetangula and when he have gotten the prize we share. That's how it is," said Mudavadi.

Pundits have argued that Speaker Wetangula is akin to controlling the western region as the next political kingpin following increased political activities in the region.

Mudavadi said that unity between Wetangula and him bore the Kenya Kwanza movement which sent tremors across the political scene and also led to the formation of the current government.

"We are going to work with my brother Moses Wetangula so that come 2027 it will be easier for us to walk together as a region," he pointed out.

Wetangula expressed the need for the Western region leaders to unite as one political formation as the political bastion has been elusive when it comes to political unity.

"Mudavadi is my brother. We are now having our last laugh and whoever has the last laugh, laughs the longest," he said.

Western has for long been considered a stronghold of Raila judging from the number of votes it gets from the region in elections.

In 2007, 2013 and 2017 general elections, Odinga bagged the lion's share of the region's votes for his presidential bids, at the same time also bagging the highest number of Members of Parliament.