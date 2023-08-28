Kenya: Don't Expect More State Jobs, DP Gachagua Tells Western Region

Nairobi — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has told the Western region not to expect more state appointments from the Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration saying they depleted their support 'shares' in the last polls.

Gachagua asked the Western region leaders to allow other regions in the country to also get an opportunity for plum state appointments.

He was responding to National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula who thanked President William Ruto for prioritizing the region in government appointments but didn't shy to request for more.

"Wetangula that's enough for now, lets give other people. You are okay, you have been rewarded in a commensurate manner with your very many shares. You can decide to increase your shares as we move ahead in 2027," Gachagua said.

Leaders from the region have thanked the President for nominating Andrew Mukiite Musangi as the Central Bank of Kenya Board Chairman.

They have also lauded President Ruto for appointing Renson Mulele as the next Director of Public Prosecution viewing the appointments as a political reward for the western region.

Gachagua said that he is the one who keeps the 'government shares' book in President William Ruto's government. He said this in reference to how different counties will get developments on how they voted for Kenya Kwanza.

The Deputy President has maintained his unpopular stand that government appointments and contracts are a preserve of those who voted for the Kenya Kwanza government.

He has maintained that the Kenya Kwanza government will reward its staunch supporters and those who propelled the current government in office.