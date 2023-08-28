Kenya Rules Africa at Budapest World Athletics Championships

Budapest — Kenya topped the continent and finished fifth in the globe as the 2023 World Athletics Championships came to a close in Budapest, Hungary.

With the 'dancing queen' Mary Moraa delivering the last gold for Kenya in the women's 800m, the East Africa nation athletics power house scooped a total of 10 medals; 3 Gold, 3 Silver and 4 Bronze to surpass Oregon performance.

World Record holder Beatrice Chepkoech clinched silver while world under 20 champion Faith Cherotich settled for bronze in the women's 3000m steeplechase while Jacob Krop took bronze in the men's 5000m.

United States of America topped the world with 29 medals; 12 Gold, 8 Silver and 9 Bronze, Canada finished second with 6 medals; 4 Gold and 2 Bronze, Spain was third with 5 medals, 4 Gold and 1 Bronze as Jamaica was placed fourth with12 medals; 3 Gold, 5 Silver and 4 Bronze.

Team Kenya Medalists

Gold; Faith Kipyegon (1500m and 5000m) Mary Moraa (800m)

Silver; Emmanuel Wanyonyi (800m), Beatrice Chepkoech (3000m steeplechase), Daniel Simiu (10,000m)

Bronze; Beatrice Chebet (5000m), Faith Cherotich (3000m steeplechase), Jacob Krop (5000m), Abraham Kibiwot (3000m steeplechase)

-Alex Isaboke is reporting from Budapest, Hungary-