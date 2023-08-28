Botswana: Walk the Talk Promotes Health

Gaborone — President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi and First Lady Neo joined multitudes of the 73rd Session of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Conference committee delegates including Ministers of Health from African countries to Walk the Talk for six kilometres to beat non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

Addressing the Walk the Talk participants in Gaborone on Sunday*August 27), First Lady Neo Masisi hailed President Masisi for joining the walkers, saying it showed personal commitment and reaffirmed government's commitment to fostering a healthy lifestyle and fight against NCDs.

She said non-communicable diseases were silent killers and that 41 million people die each year as a result of NCDs. She also noted that of all NCDs deaths, 77 per cent happened in low and middle-income countries.

The First Lady also said it was a fact that everyone knew someone suffering from NCDs such as hypertension and diabetes.

"Walking does not only promote health, but is a response to some significant societal, environmental, mental, including the physical challenge," she said.

Ms Masisi highlighted that the Walk to Talk event preceded the official opening of the WHO RC 73rd Africa session. She said the initiative was in its 4th edition and taglined: The health for all challenge.

She said millions of people were walking the talk with the ultimate goal of promoting healthy lifestyles and raising awareness in pursuit of health for all.

She said the event was special as it coincided with the WHO 75th anniversary.

Ms Masisi also said a healthy lifestyle, well-being and physical exercise were intertwined with the human and economic development of any country, adding that in a healthy nation people would achieve development. "Your health is your wealth, in order to enjoy your wealth, you must be healthy," said Ms Masisi.

Furthermore, the First Lady said in an effort to promote physical activity for all, she had incorporated walking and cycling.

She noted that she had walked against GBV and cycled for charity organisations.

Ms Masisi emphasised that Walk the Talk was an opportunity to develop healthy lifestyles and to enable African member states to meet and interact.

She also hailed the Minister of Health, Dr Edwin Dikoloti for launching the Walk for Life campaign' #Beat NCDs' in 2022.

She said it had cultivated a culture of physical lifestyle as Batswana were cycling, jogging, running by the roadsides in pursuit of a healthy lifestyle.

For her part, the regional director of WHO for Africa, Dr Matshidiso Moeti requested African ministers of health to create networks and routes that encouraged walking, jogging and cycling.

She said there should be safe spaces to walk and exercise as not all had the ability to pay for a gym.

She also urged Africans to adopt a culture of walking, saying they would be able to beat NCDs.

Dr Moeti also hailed the support from President Masisi, saying it was a sign of good leadership.

"One of the ways to prevent frequent visits to the doctor is to exercise regularly as it also improves mental health and emotional health," said Dr Moeti.

For his part, Dr Dikoloti said there was need to adopt and embrace the culture of walking for health as the initiative contributed to healthy lifestyles to beat NCDs. "Through the walk we are sending a clear message as health fraternity across Africa to adopt health walking lifestyle," said Dr Dikoloti.

BOPA