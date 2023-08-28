Tanzania: Tcra, Costech Join Forces to Boost Startups

TANZANIA Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) has teamed up with Tanzania Commission for Science and Technology (COSTECH) and communication service providers, to offer essential communication resources freely.

This groundbreaking initiative is aimed at propelling the growth of digital technology startups and fostering innovative solutions to community challenges

"The collaborative effort seeks to nurture the burgeoning landscape of digital innovation within the country, ensuring that startups have the necessary tools to flourish and contribute positively to society through their technological advancements," said the TCRA Director General Dr Jabiri Bakari.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam over the weekend, Dr Bakari emphasised the authority's commitment to this venture, which gears to scale up technological innovations in Tanzania.

"TCRA is dedicated to equipping various startups with the resources they need to conduct trials of their services over a specific period," he stated.

As of June 2023, TCRA had already allocated the invaluable resources to four innovative startups as regulator's boss urged young entrepreneurs, innovators and researchers to submit their groundbreaking ideas to COSTECH for further development.

Crucially, effective management of communication resources, including spectrum and numbers, underpins the availability of communication services, such as mobile money services and other essential digital services.

"The allocation of these resources facilitates high-speed internet services, an imperative in today's digital economy," Dr Bakari affirmed.

He further highlighted the government's ambitious goal to ensure that 80 per cent of the population has access to high-speed internet services by 2025, underscoring the pressing need for innovative minds to capitalise on this opportunity and deliver solutions in areas like entrepreneurship, agriculture, and transportation.

Complementing TCRA's initiative, the Head of Communications at COSTECH, Ms Mary Kigosi echoed the significance of collaboration for the advancement of the nation

"Our partnership with TCRA in providing these communication resources to innovators aligns seamlessly with our mission to promote community-oriented innovations," she commented.

Kigosi echoed Dr Bakari's call to action, urging aspiring innovators, particularly the youth, to seize this unprecedented chance and leverage the resources offered by the two government bodies.

TCRA, responsible for regulating Tanzania's Communication Sector in the country, plays a pivotal role in managing essential aspects of communication.

In an effort to connect with innovators, among various other stakeholders, TCRA has strategically set up offices in crucial regions namely Zanzibar, Arusha, Mbeya, Dodoma, Dar es Salaam and Mwanza.