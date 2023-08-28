Kenya: How Billionaire Rai Was Abducted in Broad Daylight

Nairobi — A CCTV footage provided by the family of billionaire Jaswant Singh Rai shows how he was seemingly abducted in Kilimani area, Nairobi.

The footage shows Rai being pulled out of a vehicle and forced into a waiting double-cabin pickup.

It revealed his car being intercepted at a junction in the estate before being abducted and t is this evidence that the family used reached the conclusion that their kin had been abducted.

Police said no contact had been made to the family so far from the suspected kidnappers.

No demand for ransom has also been made, according to the investigators.

Authorities are already investigating the claims and a missing person report has already been filed at Kilimani Police Station, Nairobi.

The billionaire owns Raiply, Kabras Sugar and Uganda based Sarrai Group.

According to police, the motive behind the incident is yet to be know with other sources linking it to alleged business rivalry in the sugar industry.

The report of the missing man came a day after his vehicle was found abandoned in Kilimani on Friday.

Kilimani Sub-County police commander Moss Ndiwa said they were informed by a member of the public on Friday that a vehicle had been left abandoned by the roadside in the area.

"This forced traffic police officers to tow the vehicle to the police station," he said.

On Saturday, the daughter of the missing Rai reported to Kilimani that her father was missing since Friday afternoon before an OB report of abduction was issued.

The businessman had last month obtained an order to stop a police probe into his business deals and in particular Mumias Sugar Company.