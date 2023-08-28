South Africa: Opposition Party to Take Report on Ramaphosa Game Farm Deal on Review - South African News Briefs - August 28, 2023

Cape Town —

EFF to Take Reserve Bank's Phala Phala Report on Review

The Ecomonic Freedom Fighters (EFF) will take the South Africam Reserve Bank's (SARB) report exonerating President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Phala Phala matter on judicial review, the party's leader said. News24 reports that Julius Malema announced this on Sunday August 27 while addressing the media on the outcomes of the party's central command team's meeting on Friday and Saturday. The SARB had released a statement in which it announced that Ramaphosa's Ntaba Nyoni Estate, which owns the Phala Phala game farm, was not "legally entitled" to the US$580 000 it received from Sudanese businessman Hazim Mustafa for 20 buffalo. But because the transaction was not "perfected" there was no legal obligation on Ramaphosa or Ntaba Nyoni to have declared the foreign currency under exchange control regulations, the SARB report said.

READ: South African Reserve Bank Closes Book on Phala Phala Scandal

Hijackers Restrain Truck Driver with Cellphone Charger Cables, Flee with Boxes Of Chips

Thieves used cellphone chargers to tie up a truck driver's legs and hands before they unhitched and stole a trailer packed with boxes of crisps in KwaZulu-Natal, TimesLive reports. Reaction Unit SA director Prem Balram said the driver was found in the vehicle, which had been abandoned on the roadside in Phoenix, north of Durban, on Saturday. He said the driver was hijacked while travelling from Johannesburg to Durban.

SABC Presenters to Receive 'Bring Her Up' Social Impact Award

Morning Live presenters Sakina Kamwendo and Leanne Manas will be honoured at the Charlotte Mannya-Maxeke Institute's "Bring Her Up" Excellence in Social Impact Award in Sandton, Johannesburg, on Monday, SABC News reports. The award is for their contribution to South Africa, unwavering commitment to excellence and outstanding achievements as trailblazing women and leading voices in the media. The Charlotte Mannya-Maxeke Institute is dedicated to advancing women's rights.

