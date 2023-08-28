Kenya: Hard Fighting Krop Earns Kenya Seventh Medal in Budapest

Nairobi — Jacob Krop dug deep into his energy reserves to power home to a third place finish in the men's 5,000m and earn Kenya a seventh medal at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

Krop, silver medalist from Oregon last year, had looked to be out of the medal bracket by the time the lead group was hitting the home stretch, but he managed to summon insurmountable energy to power home past a group of three athletes.

He timed 13:12.28 for bronze, where defending champion Jacob Ingebrigtsen defended his crown with a dip on the line.

The Norwegian wiped off the disappointment of missing out on the 1500m gold, when he also put in a decent shift towards the line to pip Spain's Mohamed Katir. He timed a season's best time of 13:11.30, while the Spaniard clocked 13:11.44 for silver.