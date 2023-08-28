South Africa: Lyle Foster Opens Premier League Account in Style

South African starlet Lyle Foster scored his first Premier League goal for Burnley in their 3-1 loss against Aston Villa on Sunday.

The Turf Moore faithful were unfortunate to have witnessed their side come out on the losing side in back-to-back games for two consecutive seasons in the top tier.

But for South African fans, the silver lining came in the form of a brilliant goal by none other than the Johannesburg-born Foster.

After Matty Cash scored twice early on, the 22-year-old Bafana international used his body weight to turn Pau Torres as the ball dropped in front of him, before pulling the trigger and blasting the ball out of reach of the Argentine stopper Emiliano Martinez.

Foster became the ninth South African to score in the Premier League.

Unfortunately the joy would be cut short for the hosts when Moussa Diaby struck 15 minutes later to seal it for Villa, who have now scored 12 times in three games in all competitions this season.

In the other early kick off, champions Manchester City were almost in for a shock away to newly promoted Sheffield United.

Despite more than three quarters of possession and 30 attempts to Sheffield's six, City missed a penalty through Erling Haaland in the first half.

The Norwegian did then put them in front in the 63rd minute, but Jayden Bogle thought he had snatched a certain point in the final five minutes when he found Ederson's top corner.

Rodri would be the hero, though, with the Spaniard keeping City's perfect record intact with a last minute strike as it ended 2-1 at Bramall Lane.

In the late game, Newcastle United and Liverpool will look to deliver a thrilling end to the weekend at St James's Park.