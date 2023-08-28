Rwanda: Feasssa Games 2023 - Rwanda's Ste Bernadette, Ste Marie Reine Reach Finals in Basketball

27 August 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Alexis Kayinamura

Rwandan representatives Ecole Sainte Bernadette (boys), Kamonyi and College Sainte Marie Reine (girls) booked their tickets to the finals of the FEASSSA Games in Basketball (5*5) after eliminating Kenya's Laiser Hills and St Noa of Uganda respectively in the semifinals held at IPRC Huye on Saturday.

Ste Bernadette reached the boys final after defeating Laiser Hills 81-76, a win that school head coach

Samuel Ikirezi Ngaju attributed to the fans.

"Our players are together and there are many supporters helping us to win," Ngaju told Times Sport.

The Kamonyi-based school team will take on Uganda's Buddo Secondary School who eliminated Rwanda's Lycée de Kigali (LDK) in convincing 89-62 semifinal win.

In girls' basketball (5*5), Rwanda's College Sainte Marie Reine defeated 68-56 Saint Noa to set a final date with Uganda's Saint Mary's Kitende, who beat Saint Bernadette 68-51 in the semifinals.

LDK will face Laiser Hill in the boys third place match with Sainte Bernadette will go head to head with Saint Noa in girls category.

Elsewhere, Rwanda's ADEGI Gituza lost the boys handball final to Kakungulu (Uganda) 21-33 while ES Kigoma secured a third place finish after beating 31-27 Kenya's Mbooni on Saturday.

In girls category, 2022 handball champions Kiziguro SS finished in third place after beating Moi Girls 23-22 Moi Girls.

The FESSSA Games, which are in the 20th edition, have been taking place in Huye and Gisagara districts, Southern Province, since August 16 and will conclude Sunday, August 27, with an awarding ceremony that will take place at Huye stadium.

The competition brings together High schools and primary schools from the six member countries of the East African Community including Rwanda, Kenya, Tanzania, Burundi, Zanzibar and Uganda. Teams compete in different sports disciplines.

This year, Rwanda is represented by 450 players (212 boys and 238 girls) from 24 teams in 13 sporting disciplines including football, basketball, netball, handball, rugby, hockey, athletics, badminton, lawn tennis, swimming, and goalball.

