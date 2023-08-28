South Africa: Capetonians Take to the Street to Voice Their Grievances About the 17.6 Percent Rise in Electricity Prices

27 August 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Samane Jnr Marks

Cape Town residents protest against a significant increase in power prices, claiming it has put a strain on their finances, especially for the elderly and the poor.

Cape Town residents took to the streets on Saturday, 26 August, to protest against the City of Cape Town's 17.6% electricity tariff increase, which came into effect on 1 July.

Following the implementation of the electricity tariff hike, numerous residents lodged complaints with the city.

More than 100 residents gathered at the Civic Centre on Saturday to hand in a memorandum to the officials from the Mayor's office.

The primary objective of the protest was to deliver the memorandum and get the city to cut its 2.5% percentage point hike in line with the National Energy Regulator of South Africa Nersa's (Nersa's) 15.1% requirement.

The memorandum consisted of 15 demands. These included:

  • Amend the 17.6% it added to electricity tariffs on 1 July 2023 to the correct Nersa figure of 15.1%;
  • Remove the 37.6 cents added to each unit bought and cease subsidising the rates department by taking 10% from electricity revenue;
  • Remove electricity block tariffs and link to property values;
  • Automatically give pensioners rebates which must include free units similar to those given to the indigent; and
  • Stop prepaid deductions after an arrangement was made.

The protest was organised by #STOP COCT and Electricity Tariffs Must Fall and attended by more...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

