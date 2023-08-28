South Africa: Linda Biehl Returns to SA to Commemorate the 30th Anniversary of Her Daughter Amy's Death

27 August 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Chuma Nontsele

Amy Biehl's family, members of the Gugulethu community and two of the men who were involved in her murder attended the commemoration ceremony.

On Friday, the Amy Foundation held a commemoration ceremony for Amy Biehl, who was murdered 30 years ago during mob violence in Gugulethu, Cape Town.

Amy Biehl's family, members of the Gugulethu community and two of the men who were involved in her murder attended the ceremony.

One of the facilitators of the Amy Foundation, Anelisa Mxotwa (21), told Daily Maverick that its programmes offered to young people from challenged and vulnerable communities had helped keep them off the streets and away from crime.

"I have been a part of the Amy Foundation for almost a year now and the teamwork and skills have been inspiring. The many programmes have helped groom children to become better members of society and have helped me grow as well," Mxotwa said.

Amy Biehl was a 26-year-old exchange student from Stanford University in the US when she was stoned and stabbed to death in Gugulethu while dropping off her colleagues on 25 August 1993. Her four killers were forgiven by the family, who supported their release from prison. They were granted amnesty by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission after claiming that the killing was politically motivated.

One of the rehabilitated killers and staffers...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

