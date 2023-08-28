Kenya: Stop Playing the Tribal Card, Repay Finland Scholarship Victims - Sudi to Mandago

Nairobi — Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi has waded into the Finland Education Scholarship scandal urging Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago who is allegedly involved in the scandal to sell his land and cows and repay victims of the scandal.

Sudi claims that the money was allegedly looted during the 2022 general elections nominations insisting that it was unfortunate that the looters were robbing the poor mercilessly.

"This Finland saga is not a joke..Someone has sold his land, another has sold the cows and some take loans. And then some fool comes and steal the money. They now want to be defended, that will not happen," he said.

"The money was looted and withdrawn during nominations. It was withdrawn cash, money for the poor. And now you want to engage us in circles. Return that money," Sudi added.

The Kapseret MP expressed that credible evidence proved that money had been withdrawn from the accounts insisting that the culpable leaders had no option but to repay the victims who were duped in the scandal.

"Do not steal people's money; when justice is followed, you start playing the tribal card. When you were stealing, did you forget the people? I am asking those in the Finland saga to repay the money. People sold their land, animals, and properties, and others borrowed loans. Then, when they asked for their money, you started playing the tribal card," Sudi said.

Sudi pointed out that he was also duped in the Finland Scandal having made Harambee contributions for the Finland students amounting to Sh10 million.

"Even if you jump how high or low, the money must be returned. Even me I did a lot of Finland harambees, I have also been duped. I have contributed a lot of money which is not less than Sh 10M.That Finland money must be returned even if the matter is in court," he said.

Mandago has been arraigned in Nakuru Court in connection with the Uasin Gishu scholarship scandal that has plagued the county in recent weeks.

Senator Mandago was arraigned alongside two other defendants, Joshua Lelei and Mishack Rono, because the third defendant, Joseph Maritim, is currently out of the country.

The three are accused of conspiring to steal Sh1.1 billion from a Kenya Commercial Bank account in Eldoret registered under the Uasin Gishu Education Trust Fund, which was intended for overseas university fees for scholarship students.

The trio were freed on Sh500,000 cash bail each or bond of Sh2 million each with surety of a similar amount, pending plea taking.

Uasin Gishu Education Trust Fund Account was opened in May 2021 and by December 2022 a total of Sh957M had been credited to the account by parents.

Uasin Gishu Overseas Education Programme which managed the airlift programme said the programme owes parents over Sh142 million after they paid fees but their children were not placed in any university.