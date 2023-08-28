South Africa: 'The Wound Is Still Open,' Says Murdered Uyinene's Mother While Stakeholders Call for Action to End GBV

analysis

In commemoration of Uyinene Mrwetyana's murder four years ago, people gathered together to walk from her former residence to the post office where she was killed. The walk embodied a collective determination, echoed by a succession of speakers, to break cycles of abuse and redefine masculinity.

As South Africa celebrates Women's Month, the Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation (UMF) dedicated this time to remembering the tragic loss of Uyinene Mrwetyana, the 19-year-old University of Cape Town (UCT) student who was brutally murdered four years ago. Collaborating with the UCT, the foundation organised a unity walk aimed at raising awareness about gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF).

The walk, on Saturday, 26 August, saw representatives of various sectors of society, including the UMF, UCT, civil society organisations, the government, institutions of higher learning, and the Cape Town community join together to commemorate Uyinene's life and advocate for an end to GBVF.

The route stretched from Roscommon House, Uyinene's former residence, to Clareinch Post Office, the tragic site of her brutal murder, committed by employee Luyanda Botha on 24 August 2019.

Various voices echoed through the event, lending their perspectives on the fight against GBV.

Professor Elelwani Ramugondo, UCT deputy vice-chancellor, reflected on the symbolism of the Clareinch Post Office and the importance of addressing individuals capable of perpetrating such violence.

"When we think about Uyinene, as tragic as it is compared to other tragic acts, there was something different about it. What made it stand out is the...