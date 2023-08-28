Africa: Seychelles' Voice Sensation Clive Camille to Sing in the Voice Africa's Playoffs

Seychelles only remaining singer on the popular talent show, "The Voice Africa", is looking to boost his profile internationally with performances in shows in Australia and a new album on the horizon.

Clive Camille was part of a group of Seychellois who were chosen to compete in "The Voice of Africa" competition hosted in Lagos, Nigeria, and made it to the live playoffs. He is the only Seychellois to do so and waiting for the organisers to go back to Lagos to compete in the competition's play-offs.

The 35-year-old, who works as a journalist and television producer, told SNA that competing on the show has had a massive impact on his music career.

"During the show, we were given a vocal coach, who is still working with me and even now helping me with my projects, which is a great help," said Camille.

He said, "I am looking forward to going back and picking up where I left off, but I am a little concerned as the uncertainty could cause issues for my own personal projects, with albums and shows scheduled in the coming months."

Camille told SNA that he was planning to release an album with his own compositions this year, but with his time on the show, he felt that he would not be able to give the album his full attention.

"I would not have had the time to properly market and promote such an album, which is why I have now decided to release an album with new versions of popular Creole songs from history. The songs are already known by the public and therefore do not need the same amount of work to promote them," Camille added.

The album is called "Gramophone," which is the name of an old-fashioned type of record player popular in Seychelles in the past. On the album, Camille will release his own versions of songs originally performed by some of the great singers from Seychelles; namely Francois Havelock, Sonny Morgan, and Stella Nibourette, among others.

"Over the years, we have been blessed with amazing compositions from the likes of Pye, Francois Havelock, Jocelyn Perreau, and Simon Amade, among many others," said Camille.

"With the modern music production technologies we have today and creative relationships I have personally developed with musicians and producers within the region, I felt it was right for me to re-imagine some of the most iconic songs from Seychelles," he added.

"Gramophone" will be released on September 14.

One of the other big plans the singer has this year is to have two shows in Australia before the end of the year, along with his collaborator, popular singer Joseph Sinon.

"A group of Seychellois from Melbourne and Perth contacted us, and asked us if we could perform a show there because since the COVID-19 pandemic, they have not really had any Seychellois artists perform in that part of the world," said Camille.

He said that he has agreed to perform in Australia and is hoping that this can help him push his music into other countries.

Tickets for both shows which will be done in mid-October in Perth and Melbourne are already on sale.

Camille has credited streaming platforms for enabling him to be given the chance to perform in Australia, as it is through them, that his music has been heard by people outside Seychelles.