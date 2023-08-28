Kenya: MARAMOJA Introduces a New Solution to Allow Drivers to Own Vehicles

Nairobi — Taxi provider MARAMOJA Transport will allow drivers to own vehicles through a new financing solution.

Dubbed 'MARAMOJA Rent-to-Own', drivers will be provided with new cars, improving their incomes and livelihoods.

Through this, drivers can bring a pro forma invoice for their desired vehicle along with a nominal deposit.

MARAMOJA Transport will then finance the remaining amount, allowing them to own vehicles.

The financing solution comes with zero interest and over 36 months of repayment.

"We recognize the pivotal role drivers play in our ecosystem, and 'MARAMOJA Rent-toOwn' underscores our dedication to their well-being," said Michelle Middii, Digital Manager at MARAMOJA Transport.

"By providing access to new vehicles and facilitating ownership, we are not just transfo rming mobility, but also enriching lives."