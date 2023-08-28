Tanzania: Government Keen On Upgrading Sports Arenas

THE government said it will continue to spearhead the development of sports infrastructure as one way of improving the sector which provides employment opportunities to many people.

This was remarked on Saturday by the Chief Government Spokesperson, Gerson Msigwa who reiterated that soon, a project to construct two sports arenas in Dodoma and Arusha will begin.

According to him, the two venues will each accommodate 30,000 spectators and that the exercise will go together with the renovation of other seven stadiums in different parts of the country.

He also pointed out that Tanzania is working closely with Kenya and Uganda to ensure that the Pamoja Bid to jointly host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is amicably achieved.

Again, Msigwa seized the platform to encourage Tanzanian envoys in CAF Interclub Games that President Samia Suluhu Hassan's pledge of buying each goal they score remain unchanged.

"When a team reach in the quarterfinals, each goal to be scored will be bought at 5m/-, in the semifinals, each goal will value 10m/- and in the finals, 20m/- will be used to purchase each goal.

"This is a deliberate move by President Samia to promote sports in the country since it provides employment to people, entertainment, promote good health and help to advertise our nation," he said.