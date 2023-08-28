Ethiopia: News - Nightclub Grenade Attack in Mekelle City Kills Four, Injures 20

Million Hailesilassie / Deutsche Welle
The regional capital Mekele in Tigray.
25 August 2023
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — Four people were killed and 20 others were injured in a grenade attack at an entertainment center in Mekelle city, the capital of Tigray state, in the early hours today.

The city police confirmed that the grenade attack targeted a nightclub in the city's Romanat Square area at around 2:00 AM local time today. Several cities and towns across the Tigray region were hosting colorful Ashenda festival, a celebration of women and girls, which took place after three years hiatus due to the two-year war and the covid pandemic before that.

Deutsche Welle (DW) Amharic service local correspondent in Mekelle quoted Mekelle city police as saying that the prime suspect who is alleged to be behind the attack is identified as a "former combatant", who remains at large as of yet.

Doctors at the City's main hospital, Ayder Referral Hospital, said that injured victims arrived at the hospital after 2:00 AM and that five of the 20 victims have sustained serious injuries and are receiving treatment at the hospital.

Mekelle city Police Office Commander Woldai Mawcha on his part said that the city police was on high security alert in connection with the Ashenda festival. However, last night, which was the closing day of the festival, the tragic attack took place in the city causing the death and injuries of civilians who were celebrating the festival.

The main suspect, who was discharged from Tigrayan forces, threw the F1 hand grenade driven by "personal feud" between individuals, Commander Woldai further said. The police are in pursuit to bring the suspect under police custody.

