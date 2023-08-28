Sudan: UN Chief - 'War and Hunger Could Destroy Sudan'

27 August 2023
Dabanga (Khartoum)

New York — United Nations Under-Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Michael Griffiths issued a stark warning to the warring parties in Sudan on Friday. He states that the conflict's aftermath, marked by hunger, disease, and extensive displacement, is perilously close to "consuming the entire country".

In a press statement from his New York office, Griffiths expressed his concern about the conflict's impact on South Kordofan's capital Kadugli, where "food stocks have been fully depleted, as clashes and road blockages" have prevented aid workers from reaching the hungry".

He continues: "I am also extremely worried about the safety of civilians in El Gezira state, as the conflict moves closer to Sudan's breadbasket".

Griffiths' statement follows the latest situation update posted on Wednesday by the UN Office for the Coordination of Human Affairs (OCHA). In it, OCHA reported that 3.6 million people (Sudanese and refugees) in Sudan sought refuge in other, safer parts of the country. Nearly one million fled to neighbouring countries.

Among them are around 50,000 people who fled the fierce fighting in Nyala, capital of South Darfur, between 11 and 17 August, OCHA said. Griffiths forewarns that, given the current scale of displacement, "a protracted conflict in Sudan could tip the entire region into a humanitarian catastrophe".

His statement echoed these concerns regarding displacement, stating that "Millions of people have been displaced inside Sudan. Nearly one million others have fled across its borders. As more refugees arrive in neighbouring countries, host communities are struggling."

Griffiths cautions of the dangers of a prolonged conflict, which include "a lost generation of children as millions miss out on education, endure trauma, and bear the physical and psychological scars of war".

The UN chief also points to the near-decimation of the health sector, where "Vector-borne diseases are spreading, posing a lethal risk, especially to those already weakened by malnutrition. Cases of measles, malaria, whooping cough, dengue fever, and acute watery diarrhoea are being reported across the country. Most people have no access to medical treatment."

Only one-fourth of the necessary funding for the revised Sudan Humanitarian Response Plan has been raised, amounting to $658.4 million received as of 23 August. The plan requires $2.6 billion to provide life-saving multi-sectoral assistance and protection services to 18.1 million people by the end of this year, the OCHA update concludes.

The UN under-secretary concluded his statement by urging the international community to respond with urgency: "humanity must prevail".

Read the original article on Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.