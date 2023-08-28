Rwanda Signs Landmark Deal With Bayern Munich

Rwanda has signed similar deals with Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain.

Rwanda has once again stepped onto the global football stage after Visit Rwanda, a campaign that promotes Rwanda's tourism offerings in foreign markets announced that it had officially become a Platinum Partner of Germany's top football club, FC Bayern Munich, solidifying its position as the club's Official Tourism Partner for East, Central, and Southern Africa until 2028.

This partnership follows President Paul Kagame's suggestion of Rwanda exploring further affiliations with major football clubs, marking the nation's third such deal alongside the Premier League's Arsenal and French Ligue 1 Champions Paris Saint-Germain.

We're proud to be an Official Platinum Partner of @FCBayern and the club's Official Tourism partner for East, Central & Southern Africa until 2028. The partnership will focus on football development at elite and grassroots level, and will see Visit Rwanda branding displayed on...

The announcement, made during FC Bayern's inaugural home game of the season on Sunday, signifies a multifaceted relationship that includes a commitment from the club to work closely with Rwanda's Ministry of Sports in establishing a football academy. The primary objective of this academy is to enhance the development of football within the country.

Moreover, Visit Rwanda branding will prominently feature on match day LED boards at the club's 75,000-seater Allianz Arena. Various initiatives and activities will be organized to promote tourism and investment opportunities in Rwanda.

Jan-Christian Dreesen, FC Bayern's Chief Executive Officer, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership: "I am very pleased with this collaboration, which extends until the summer of 2028. Bayern can now actively engage with the African continent and gain invaluable experiences. This new platinum partnership aligns perfectly with our long-term objectives. We are committed to promoting 'Visit Rwanda' and supporting Rwanda's sporting growth through youth football projects. These are challenging yet vital responsibilities. Africa is a continent teeming with opportunities, and for FC Bayern, this represents the next significant stride in internationalization."

Andreas Jung, Bayern's Executive Board Member Marketing, echoed this excitement: "I eagerly anticipate this new and incredibly promising partnership. We are dedicated to assisting the Rwandan Ministry of Sports in advancing youth football programs, including our FC Bayern Youth Cup. Our goal is to propagate 'Visit Rwanda' as a premier tourism destination while warmly welcoming our new partner into our expansive business network."

Aurore Mimosa Munyangaju, the Minister of Sports said the partnership with FC Bayern will lead to the development of youth football for both boys and girls in Rwanda.

"The establishment of the FC Bayern Academy, where their expert coaches will share their knowledge of the game with local coaches and players, holds immense potential for Rwandans to excel in football. This partnership provides a remarkable platform for Rwanda to strive for excellence in sports."

Clare Akamanzi, CEO of the Rwanda Development Board, also welcomed this significant development saying ever since the Government of Rwanda initiated the Visit Rwanda campaign five years ago, the progress has been outstanding.

She added that Bayern Munich "is another prestigious partner which allows us to reach millions of its global fans and encourage them to visit Rwanda. Germany stands among Rwanda's top five tourism source markets, and we intend to utilize this partnership to attract more tourists to Rwanda, showcase investment and business opportunities, and inspire all to experience Rwanda to the fullest," Akamanzi said.