Uganda: Kampala Parents School in Discrimination Storm

27 August 2023
The Independent (Kampala)

Kampala — A WhatsApp message where a parent with a child at the elite Kampala Parents School opposing Champion Gudo, a child artiste, from joining the school on a scholarship elicited fury from the public.

The parent said Gudo is from the ghetto and wouldn't want the musical prodigy to mix with their kids drawing condemnation from many on grounds of discrimination and classism.

Gudo was offered a scholarship by Sudhir Ruparelia the proprietor of the school, to help a less fortunate child-something that has apparently not amused some parents- who feel they pay a lot of money for fees at the school.

