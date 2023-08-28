Sudan: Correcting Misinformation: Al Nao Hospital Continues to Serve Vital Healthcare Needs Amidst Intense Conflict

press release

Following recent misleading reports, we (MSF) are writing to provide you with accurate and updated information regarding the situation at Al Nao Hospital in Omdurman, northwest Khartoum.

Contrary to the claims made by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on August 8, 2023, we want to clarify that the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) have not taken over Al Nao Hospital. The hospital remains operational and provides essential healthcare services to diverse patients, including those affected by the ongoing conflict.

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) would like to share a press release dated August 25, 2023, outlining the situation at Al Nao Hospital. Since early June, MSF has been actively supporting the hospital by offering incentives to the staff, supplying medicines, and providing essential medical equipment. Our dedicated team works collaboratively with Ministry of Health personnel, focusing on managing the emergency room for medical and trauma cases.

Al Nao Hospital is committed to treating many patients, encompassing both violent and non-violent trauma cases. Moreover, the hospital remains a crucial healthcare hub for addressing various medical conditions unrelated to conflict. Our efforts are guided by the principle of impartiality, ensuring that patients receive care based solely on their medical requirements.

The recent weeks have seen an escalation of conflict in the region, resulting in an influx of patients requiring medical attention. From July 29 to August 11, 2023, Al Nao Hospital successfully provided trauma care to 808 patients, including 80 victims of violent trauma. This translates to an average of 34 patients per day, highlighting the hospital's unwavering commitment to providing immediate medical assistance.

We emphasise that Al Nao Hospital operates under the banner of impartiality and commitment to human welfare. MSF's involvement extends beyond Al Nao, with our staff actively engaged in eight hospitals across Khartoum state. We continue to provide critical trauma care to wounded patients across various healthcare institutions.