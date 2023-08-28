Rwanda: Mozambican Army Chief Visits Rwandan Forces in Cabo Delgado

The Chief of General Staff of the Mozambican Armed Defence Forces (FADM), Admiral Joaquim Mangrasse on Friday, August 25, visited Rwanda security forces at their headquarters in Mocimboa da Praia city, in Cabo Delgado province.

Admiral Mangrasse was accompanied by Maj Gen Messias André Niposso the Inspector General of the FADM, Maj Gen Tiago Alberto Nampele the Mozambique Army Commander, Brig Gen Ricardo Makuvele the head of Intelligence and Brig Gen Chongo Vidigal the Northern Theatre in-charge operations in Cabo Delgado and other Commanders in the joint operations.

Admiral Mangrasse and his delegation were received by Maj Gen Alexis Kagame, the joint task force commander of the Rwandan Security Forces, who was with Task Force Battle Group 3 Commander, the Police Component Commander, NISS Coordinator, and RSF Staff officers.

"The purpose of the visit was to welcome the new Joint Task Force Commander to Cabo Delgado and discuss current joint operations," Rwanda Defence Force said in a statement.

"Admiral Joaquim Mangrasse appreciated the good work done by RSF and other forces in the theatre for fighting the terrorists and returning the people to their normal activities," the statement said.

Admiral Mangrasse's visit came after three commanders of the Islamic State-linked terrorist group Ahlu-Sunnah wal Jama'a (ASWJ) were killed, including its head Bonomade Machude Omar, also known as Ibn Omar or Abu Suraka.

They were killed on Tuesday, August 22, in joint operations carried out in Quiterajo, in Macomia District by the Mozambican, and Rwandan forces as well as SAMIM, a mission by the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

Joint military operations by the Mozambican army, Rwandan, and SADC forces in Cabo Delgado began in July 2021.

Although the terrorists have been dislodged from most key strongholds, the Mozambican army says the war against terrorism continues.

At the request of the Mozambican government, in July 2021 Rwanda deployed military and police officers. They have since secured key rebel strongholds in the districts of Mocimboa da Praia, Palma, and Macomia.