Zimbabwe: Police Seek CCC Spokesperson Mkwananzi's Arrest for Outstanding 2020 Warrant

26 August 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police is seeking to detain Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi for an outstanding arrest warrant against him issued back in 2020.

Mkwananzi, a prominent government critic and leader of the Tajamuka/Sesijikile pressure group was recently appointed CCC spokesperson, replacing Fadzayi Mahere.

In a statement, police Assistant Commissioner, Paul Nyathi said Mkwananzi is facing incitement to commit public violence charges and defaulted court proceedings.

The statement was issued moments after suspected state security agents disrupted a press briefing by Mkwananzi and attempted to drag him away from the venue.

The men however did not respond when asked to identify themselves.

