Tanzania: Mwinyi - Devise New Ways to Promote Domestic Tourism

Zanzibar — President Hussein Ali Mwinyi has challenged authorities, investors and members of the business community to have workable plans and be innovative in order to promote domestic tourism and attract more tourists.

Dr Mwinyi noted that there are still a number of underutilised opportunities in the country that could boost tourism, noting that the 'Kizimkazi- Samia festival' is one of the innovations that would help boost tourism in Zanzibar.

"President Samia Suluhu Hassan deserves praise for being creative. Kizimkazi is a special event attracting many visitors and also an opportunity for businesses including petty traders," Dr Mwinyi said at the inauguration of the week-long 2023 Kizimkazi-Samia festival being held at Kashangae grounds, Paje coastal village in Unguja South Region.

Elaborating, he told the gathering that he inaugurated this year's festival on behalf of Dr Samia who will officiate the closing of the event next Thursday (31st August, 2023).

The festival was created and launched by President Samia in 2015.

Dr Mwinyi said the festival offers many job opportunities in the tourism sector, urging people particularly the youths to exploit them.

He said the opportunities also include Blue Economy- fishing and seaweed farming, which many youths can do with support from the government to increase production to meet the growing market.

He said the 'Mwaka-Kongwa' cultural event in Makunduchi has been attracting visitors, including tourists in Unguja South, adding that the attraction must be maintained.

"Kizimkazi festival also drives us to strengthen unity and love between the people of Zanzibar and the mainland as many people from the mainland travel to the festival," Dr Mwinyi said.

Seeing wild animals in cages, traditional food, sports and entertainment are among activities that colour the festival which also include the opening or laying foundation stone for development projects.

Prior to the inauguration of the festival at Paje, Dr Mwinyi laid a foundation stone for the construction of a modern health centre at Kizimkazi.

Dr Mwinyi thanked private sector and development partners led by the People's Bank of Zanzibar (PBZ) Bank and NBC Bank for supporting the development at Kizimkazi and the Unguja South Region.

Mr Rashid Hadid Rashid- Regional Commissioner (RC) for Unguja South praised both Dr Samia and Dr Mwinyi for their personal initiatives to develop the region and other parts of Tanzania to the satisfaction of the majority of people they serve.

He said that infrastructures such as roads, health centres, schools, water supply are being developed in the region.

"We hope that soon people in South Unguja will witness and enjoy these development projects," he stated.