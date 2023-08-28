Rwanda: Gender Ministry Releases Guidelines to Stronger Marriages, Happy Families

The Ministry of Gender and Family Promotion (MIGEPROF) has unveiled a comprehensive guide with an aim to prepare individuals intending to get married and provide support to couples already living together. It also aims to enhance their responsibilities in order to create a harmonious household.

Titled "Twubake Urugo Rwiza," which translates to "Let's Build a Good Household," the manual was developed through collaboration with various governmental entities, non-governmental organisations, and religious institutions. Its creation was motivated by the imperative set forth during the National Dialogue, Umushyikirano, held on December 17, 2019, which advocated for synergy between the government and the aforementioned organisations.

According to MIGEPROF, the initiative is grounded in the principles of strategic planning, intended to prepare individuals planning to embark on marital life and to assist couples in nurturing a secure family environment while adhering to their parental responsibilities.

The general objectives of the guide include providing basic information to those who are about to get married about the roles and relationships of family members, assisting couples in enhancing their communication with each other and with other family members, and strengthening the capacity of family members to comprehend the causes of conflicts, methods of prevention, and peaceful resolution.

According to the ministry, the teachings within the guide will be provided by various organisations that usually prepare and support individuals who live together as husband and wife. These organisations include identity registrars within different sectors, religious institutions and churches, as well as model families that are chosen by the community assembly based on their ethical integrity and good standing.

For those planning to get married, the teachings will be provided well in advance of the actual marriage ceremony, as mandated by law. This ensures that they have ample time to acquaint themselves with each other, fully understand their rights and responsibilities, and are more likely to adhere to them.

Ideally, it is beneficial for both the man and the woman wishing to get married to receive instructions together, if feasible. However, according to the guide, if this is not possible, each party may be taught separately in accordance with the guidelines.

The ministry noted that although anyone can use the manual for training, it is especially designed for youth in various categories, individuals who have already felt the call to marriage and have initiated preparations, and couples living together as husband and wife.

Moreover, the teachings in the guide can be applied in various youth forums, such as the National Youth Council, among youth volunteers, in higher education institutions and universities, youth centres, civic education programmes for high school graduates, and youth forums associated with religions and churches.

MIGEPROF also mentions that the teachings will be extended to the Parents Evening Gathering (Umugoroba w'Ababyeyi) as continued support for those who are married to serve as a reminder for them to be more mindful of their responsibilities as parents and build a secure family.