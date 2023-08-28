Uganda: First Lady Thanks President Museveni for Making Childhood Dreams Come True

Upon reaching the milestone of 50 years in marriage, First Lady Janet Kataaha Museveni expressed her gratitude towards her husband, President Museveni, for agreeing to celebrate this important day in Ntungamo district (Kyamate and Irenga) instead of Rwakitura or Kampala.

Over the weekend, Museveni and the First Lady celebrated their 50th marriage anniversary.

The couple, who tied the knot at Turnham Green Church in England on August 24, 1973, reaffirmed their vows at Kyamate Church of Uganda in Ntungamo District.

The First Lady mentioned that their enduring bond is a testament to God's work throughout their journey together.

She said as they continue to grow older, they have become more reliant on each other, especially on him (President Museveni).

On this special occasion of their golden jubilee, the First Lady expressed her heartfelt gratitude to God for guiding their family to Ntungamo, which holds deep significance in their lives.

"This is where my husband and I trace our roots, where my childhood dreams took shape, and where my love for our homeland was born. At 75, as we celebrate our marital milestone, no other place in Uganda could resonate more deeply with me," she informed their guests.

In these challenging times, she emphasised the importance of celebrating family.

She expressed her joy in seeing people worldwide continue to honour her husband for creating the human family, the foundation from which humanity thrives.

"I believe many would agree that at 75, with Yoweri at 78, we stand as a testament to God's grace. Ebenezer! Truly, the Lord has brought us this far," she said.

She further explained that Ntungamo holds great significance for both her and her husband. His family originated from there and moved to Kiruhura district when he was young, but his love for Ntungamo never waned.

"As for Kyamate, that is where we first met on the road while going to school. It is not true that we attended the same school because my husband was in a boys' school while I was in a girls' school, but our paths converged at some point," she noted.

When she finished at the girls' school, which had only three classrooms, the First Lady had to go to the boys' school.

Fortunately, she said her husband was no longer there, so they cannot claim that they met at school.

Furthermore, she mentioned that the celebrations took place in Irenga, which is her family's home where she was raised from the age of seven.

"This is where my childhood dreams were formed, and my love for my homeland blossomed in this very compound. Therefore, at 75 years and celebrating our golden jubilee, I could not be happier anywhere else in Uganda except here in Irenga. I am so grateful to my husband and my family for agreeing to celebrate this milestone here," she said.

In light of the current times, she emphasised the duty to celebrate the family and acknowledged the challenges posed by those seeking to redefine or destroy the traditional family structure.

Janet Museveni, also the Minister of Education and Sports, stated that their 50th anniversary celebration is a testament to "God's faithfulness to them and their family."

"This is a celebration of God's faithfulness to us as a family because we have endured many challenges, but God has protected us and used us to serve Uganda and humanity as a whole," she said.