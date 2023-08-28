Kenya: Warning! Sorry, You Won't Join Army If You Have a Tattoo, Discoloured Teeth

Nairobi — The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) has warned candidates seeking chances in the ongoing recruitment that they will be locked out if they have tattoos.

"Get this from me you are not going to join the armed forces if you are spotting a tattoo," said Lieutenant General Jonah Mwangi, the Vice Chief of Defense Forces, who presided over the launch of the recruitment exercise at the Defence Headquarters in Nairobi on Monday.

"People who stammer don't do it by choice, but again, it's competitive. This is a career; it's not just any job. It requires very good communication," Mwangi said.

Mwangi emphasized the value of excellent communication in the military and insisted that applicants should be able to do it, particularly under pressure.

Lt Gen Mwangi said even though tattoos are signs of self-expression, candidates with those that are too visible will be disqualified.

"One must be medically fit and skin must be healthy devoid of large or deep scars and tattoos," part of an advertisement announcing the recruitment reads in part.

Also to be disqualified are candidates who stammer because it hinders effective communication which is a requirement in the military.

Candidates with discoloured teeth are also unlucky.

To be recruited into the military, candidates must meet the minimum physical requirements: Minimum height for men 1.60m (5ft 3in) and women 1.52m (5ft). The minimum weight for men is 54.55 kg and for women 50.00 Kg.

Female candidates must not be pregnant at the time of recruitment and during the entire duration of training.

The recruitment that kicked off on Monday is underway in 374 centers spread over all 47 counties countrywide.

Candidates or their parents and guardians have been warned against engaging in corruption to secure chances in the military.

"Members of the public are advised against engaging in fraud," said Lieutenant General Mwangi.

Kenyans have lost millions to in bribes to agents and fraudsters in previous recruitment exercises.

"We request wananchi in exercise of their actual mandate to volunteer information of any suspicious activities by reporting to the recruiting teams on the ground or in the alternative call on our mobile phone numbers," Mwangi said.