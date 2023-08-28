Africa: Seventy-Third Session of the WHO Regional Committee for Africa Kicks Off in Gaborone

A group photo of the 73rd Session of the WHO Regional Committee for Africa including WHO General Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus, WHO Afro Director Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, President of Botswana Mokgweetsi Masisi, First Lady Neo Masisi, and Health Ministers from across the African continent.

As Africa slowly recovers from the negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, health ministers from across the continent, health professionals, members of civil society, and experts are gathering this week for the seventy-third session of the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Committee for Africa.

Around 800 participants are attending the meeting taking place this year in Gaborone, Botswana, from 28 August to 1 September. The meeting will discuss and agree on key measures to address the region's health challenges, and advance and promote good health and well-being.

"As you know, in May this year I declared an end to both Covid-19 and mpox as public health emergencies of international concern. Although neither represents a global health emergency, both continue to represent a threat to health," said Tedros Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.

Ghebreyesus said in the past few weeks he has issued standing recommendations to support countries to manage both diseases in the long-term and urged all member states to implement those recommendations, and in particular to strengthen surveillance, sequencing, and reporting so that WHO can assess the risk of new variants of SARS-CoV-2.

He also congratulated Botswana for achievements in health and universal health coverage, especially in the country's response to HIV.

"In 2021, WHO certified Botswana for reaching the silver tier on the path to eliminating mother-to-child transmission of HIV, and in 2022 Botswana reached the 95-95-95 targets for testing, treatment, and viral suppression of HIV - one of only five countries to do so. In the fight against cervical cancer, Botswana was among the first countries in the region to introduce the HPV vaccine," he said.

He also mentioned that in the past six years, WHO has undergone the most significant transformation in its history to make major changes, all being grounded in a bold new strategy, the 13th General Programme of Work, based on the Sustainable Development Goals.

He listed five priorities - the "Five Ps" - which he said are now becoming the basis of General Programme of Work 14: to promote, provide, protect, power, and perform for health.

"Allow me to take a few moments on each. The first priority is to promote health and prevent disease by addressing its root causes. That includes action to reduce tobacco use and harmful alcohol use; to make diets healthier by reducing salt and sugar intake; to increase physical activity; to improve water, sanitation, and hygiene; and to address air pollution and climate change," he said.

According to the WHO, climate change is the single biggest health threat facing humanity. Because of the climate crisis, the African continent continues to see intense drought, storms, heat waves, and rising sea levels which wreak havoc on people's livelihoods and communities.

"We begin our meeting against a backdrop of stark reminders of the impact the climate crisis is having on health and the need for urgent and decisive action to address it. We have seen Europe burn literally over the past few months. Here in our region prolonged drought in the Sahel and also in the greater horn of Africa and cyclones in Southern Africa have increased morbidity, mortality, and human suffering. These phenomena are taking a heavy toll on health services. We are working with partners to support member states in their efforts to provide essential health and nutrition services to affected countries and communities," said Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa.

Moeti said progress has been made in the health status of African populations and in the delivery of health services and that life expectancy has increased in Africa but says challenges still remain including public spending that is low in the majority of countries. Another issue that she said is setting Africa back is the fact that many within the continent still pay out of pocket for health services.

"We acknowledge the commitments our leaders have made to accelerate progress towards universal health coverage and health security. And the joint actions by governments and partners to translate these commitments into reality. Although we're living in a challenging global context of health, recent advancements in our member states demonstrate that the future of health in the African region is hopeful," Moeti said.

Healthcare in Botswana is universal and free for citizens setting a great example for others to learn from.

"We are faced with a multiplicity of problems, worsening poverty, humanitarian crises, food insecurity ... which have a negative impact on our health and well-being. Now more than ever there is a critical need to enhance international collaboration and global solidarity building on the experience from the COVID-19 pandemic," said Mokgweetsi Masisi, President of Botswana.

Masisi's speech ended with him honoring Moeti with a Presidential Order of Meritorious Service "for her devotion to duty and sterling contribution in the service of humanity in her role as the Director of the WHO African Region," he said.

Masisi asked the delegates of the meeting to soberly and expertly reflect on the targets to save the lives of many African people and in particular the vulnerable.