Nairobi — Thirty-five students were among forty individuals recused on Sunday night following a boat accident in Lamu.

The occupants of the boat were stranded their vessel hit a coral ref in Kililana-ndia ya Ndovu near Lamu Pork, Kenya Red Cross said.

The students were said to have been on a journey back to school when MV UVUVI 1 hit the reef.

All occupants were evacuated to safety.