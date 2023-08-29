Kenya: Ndii Says Sufficient Dollar Stock in Place to Settle Maturing Fuel Debt

28 August 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — President William Ruto's Chief Economic Advisor, David Ndii, has dismissed reports of a looming forex crisis as Kenya prepared to settle dollar payments for fuel imported on credit.

Responding to a publication by a local newspaper on Monday, Ndii noted the country re-exports 40 per cent of the oil imported securing much of dollars recurred to settle the dollar-denominated bill.

"We re-export 40pc, that's $200m flowing into the country escrowed. Jet is also paid in $. Six months of these $ flows is $1.5b plus what we've been buying quietly," he said.

Ndii said the country had sufficient dollar stock to cover its needs through January, sufficient to settle payments maturing under the oil deal with producers in the Middle East.

"There is no time the g-g will pressure the forex market. Ever."

Kenya signed a government-to-government deal with three firms in the Gulf under which the country would receive its stock on a 180-day credit cycle in a move aimed at easing the scramble for the dollar.

Under the deal, local oil marketers pay for fuel stock in shillings with a banking partner working to stockpile enough dollars to cover the funds collected from retailers.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.