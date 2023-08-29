Kenya: I Will Ask My Student Murkomen to Fix Your Roads - Odinga in Kajiado

28 August 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Sharon Resian

Nairobi — Azimio leader Raila Odinga is banking on his influence on Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen to push for the rehabilitation of key roads in Kajiado.

Odinga, who adopted a hostile stance against President William Ruto's government after losing a petition challenging his win in the 2022 presidential race, said on Sunday that he will capitalise on his ties with Murkomen to ensure restoration of key roads

"Today I came and met poor roads. I drove through very bad roads looking like that going to God. You know in the Bible, bad roads lead to God and good one's head to the Devil," he told a congregation in Kajiado.

"I remember when I was Roads Minister, Saitoti asked me to build your roads and I did it. Now the person who is in that office, is my student in politics, I am going to Nairobi to ask Murkomen to build these roads."

Odinga's remarks seen as a tacit recognition of Ruto's administration come at a time Azimio has committed to talks with the government side to resolve its demands.

Azimio called off anti-government protests that led to deadly riots in parts of Nairobi after agreeing to participate in a Joint Bipartisan Dialogue Committee formed to mediate the political conflict between the opposition and the government.

The committee co-chaired by former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka (Azimio) and National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah has petitioned Houses of Parliament to formally constitute it.

