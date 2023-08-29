Kenya: Teachers to Get 9.5% Pay Increase Backdated to July 2023

28 August 2023
Nairobi — Teachers are set to get a 9.5 percent pay increase in a deal announced Monday.

The new deal was signed by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) and trade unions, including the Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT), Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) and the Kenya Union of Special Needs Education Teachers (KUSNET).

TSC Secretary Nancy Macharia said 400,000 teachers will benefit from the deal over a period of two years backdated to July 2023.

"The Commission and the trade unions have therefore, signed an agreement to amend the 2021-20-25 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA)," Macharia said in a statement outlining the 9.5 per cent pay increase for teachers which, she said, will be payable in two financial years.

The teachers will also get an increase of their house allowance for those categorised under Cluster 4 also payable in two financial years.

"The net effect of this is that the house allowance for cluster 3 and 4 has been harmonized. The full harmonization will be complete in July 2024," she said.

