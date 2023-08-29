Kenya: Triumphant Team Kenya Back Home August 28 Night From Budapest

Nairobi — The Kenyan team from the World Athletics Championships in Budapest is expected to jet back home on Monday after finishing fifth overall and top in Africa.

The team returning is expected to include most of the athletes, while some who still have Diamond League commitments are expected to fly straight to their destinations from Budapest.

The Diamond League heads to Zurich this weekend, and among those who are headed straight to the Swiss City include the steeplechase trio of Jackline Chepkoech, Beatrice Chepkoech and Faith Cherotich.

They have been confirmed for this Thursday's race and will be joined in by Fancy Cherono.

Jacob Krop (5,000m), Abel Kipsang and Reynold Cheruiyot (1500m) will also not jet back with the rest as they are also competing in Zurich.

Kenya clinched 10 medals, three of them gold with Faith Kipyegon delivering two in the 1500m and 5,000m and Mary Moraa one in last night's 800m final.

Kipyegon will arrive separately, as she is on an earlier flight, an hour and a half before the rest of the team arrives.

Emmanuel Wanyonyi, Daniel Simiu and Beatrice Chepkoech delivered three silver while Krop, Abraham Kibiwott, Beatrice Chebet and Faith Cherotich brought home four bronze medals.